Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $77.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JACK. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

