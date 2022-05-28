Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

