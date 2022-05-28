Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 829 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

