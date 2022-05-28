Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SITE opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.66 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

