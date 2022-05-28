James Blackie Sells 30,364 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50.

NYSE ONTF opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ON24 by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 82,168 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,540,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,603,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,522,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,331,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

