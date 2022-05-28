Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in May

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the April 30th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 485.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWLLF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

JWLLF stock remained flat at $$26.19 during midday trading on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

