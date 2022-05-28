Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,075. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

