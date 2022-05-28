Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 7,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.