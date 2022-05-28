Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

