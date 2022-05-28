JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,661,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671,646 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $186,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,263,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

