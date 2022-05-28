Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €305.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($324.47) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($351.06) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($253.19) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($351.06) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($287.23) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($344.68) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of FRA:MUV2 opened at €228.30 ($242.87) on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($177.22) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($211.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of €232.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €248.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

