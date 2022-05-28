Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $24.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $24.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $28.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $28.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $101.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $101.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $120.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $120.95 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,312.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,246.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,485.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,682.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

