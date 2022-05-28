Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JRONY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.15) to €18.10 ($19.26) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.47) to €19.20 ($20.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

JRONY stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.1838 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

