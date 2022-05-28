Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JRONY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.15) to €18.10 ($19.26) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.47) to €19.20 ($20.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.
JRONY stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
