J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

JJSF opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.56.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

