JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $556.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. Analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.