JMP Securities Cuts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $50.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.60.
PRTA stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Prothena by 7.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Prothena by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.