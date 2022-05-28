JMP Securities Cuts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $50.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

PRTA stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 1,062,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Prothena by 7.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Prothena by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

