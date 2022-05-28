JMP Securities Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $45.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 84,387 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Snap by 2,103.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 675,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

