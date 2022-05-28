JMP Securities Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $45.00

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 84,387 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Snap by 2,103.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 675,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.