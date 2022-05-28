JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Up 212.5% in May

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOFF. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $545,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,792,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,730,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 27.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 12.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,608,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 293,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 437,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

