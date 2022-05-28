John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HPF traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $18.98. 41,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,045. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

