Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $10.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average of $171.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90.4% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

