JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.00 ($81.91).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €52.35 ($55.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.67. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €49.26 ($52.40) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($80.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

