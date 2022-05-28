JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.78) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.59).

EMG stock opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.84. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.30 ($3.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($34,541.34).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

