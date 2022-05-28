JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,160 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $117,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000.

JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

