Just Group (LON:JUST) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 105 ($1.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised Just Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.33) to GBX 125 ($1.57) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.42) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 128.25 ($1.61).

LON JUST opened at GBX 83.05 ($1.05) on Friday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70.85 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 111.40 ($1.40). The company has a market capitalization of £862.58 million and a P/E ratio of -24.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 19.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.01), for a total value of £76,128.80 ($95,795.65).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

