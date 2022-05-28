Kalmar (KALM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.02 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $59,446.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $706.98 or 0.02438718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00509318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00032600 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,788,222 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

