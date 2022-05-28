Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $473.95 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Kava has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $30.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00008212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00086984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00239944 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00024555 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000193 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 199,106,810 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

