Kava (KAVA) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00008011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $455.68 million and approximately $49.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00078161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00234865 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 198,569,776 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

