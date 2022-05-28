KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.04) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KBC Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €69.00 ($73.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised KBC Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut KBC Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

