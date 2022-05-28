Keep Network (KEEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $159.59 million and $1.50 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,891.45 or 0.99983549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 789,439,620 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

