Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.37. 147,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. Kemper has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $75.55. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -23.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

