Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the April 30th total of 1,687,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Keppel REIT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 194,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keppel REIT has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

