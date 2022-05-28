Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

KEGX stock remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.99.

About Key Energy Services (Get Rating)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

