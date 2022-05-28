Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
KEGX stock remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.99.
