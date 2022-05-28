Key Square Capital Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Key Square Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 109,422 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises 3.2% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $153.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

