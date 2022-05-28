Key Square Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,000. Sony Group accounts for about 5.3% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSE SONY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

