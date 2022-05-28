Key Square Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 154,383 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 4.1% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 951,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,872. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $103.92.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

