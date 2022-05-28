KeyCorp Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 369,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,233,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

