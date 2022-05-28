Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,132,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $145.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.