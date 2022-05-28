Killam Apartment REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$17.85 and a one year high of C$24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.63.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.07.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

