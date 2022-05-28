Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

KMMPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$13.93 during trading on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.