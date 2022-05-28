Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 215.7% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 563.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMMPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $$13.93 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

