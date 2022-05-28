Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,564,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,254,000 after buying an additional 394,549 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

