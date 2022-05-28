Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $228,142.88 and $80,969.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $708.22 or 0.02440422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00509249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032678 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.