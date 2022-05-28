Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 581,329 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,622,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 374,776 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KNSA stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $8.07. 215,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,089. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.03.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
