Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 581,329 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,622,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 374,776 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSA stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $8.07. 215,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,089. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

