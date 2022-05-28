KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading 4.6% Higher

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 280,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 557,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.30 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.5% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 503,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 92,459 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 99,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.
KLX Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLXE)
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
