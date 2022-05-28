Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

KNX stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 59,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

