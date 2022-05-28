Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.16) to GBX 165 ($2.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.29 million and a PE ratio of 33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.06. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.73).
About Knights Group (Get Rating)
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
