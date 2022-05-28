Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) PT Lowered to $23.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $209.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,322.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 90,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $348,265.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 303,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,064.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 162,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

