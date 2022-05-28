Kusama Achieves Market Cap of $573.37 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Kusama has a total market cap of $573.37 million and $80.73 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $67.69 or 0.00234577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.31 or 0.05209405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00510843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

