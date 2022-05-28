Kyle Justin Loudermilk Buys 15,000 Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,667 shares in the company, valued at $874,190.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kyle Justin Loudermilk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Kyle Justin Loudermilk bought 4,887 shares of GSE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,353.10.

GVP opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GSE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

