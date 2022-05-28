La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.94.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.